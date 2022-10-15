Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

