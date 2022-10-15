Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

