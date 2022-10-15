Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

