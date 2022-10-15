iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

