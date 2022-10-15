Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE DT opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.