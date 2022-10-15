J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

