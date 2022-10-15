Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

