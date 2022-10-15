AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

