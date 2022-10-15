J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,962,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TPIF opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

