Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

