J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of FV stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
