J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 184,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,165 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,778,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,889,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VSS opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

