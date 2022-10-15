J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 406 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

