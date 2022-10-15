J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 422,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 483,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

