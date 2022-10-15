J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.