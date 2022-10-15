Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 16,741 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

