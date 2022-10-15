J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.84. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.