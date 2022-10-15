J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.84. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.