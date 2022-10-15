United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,773,000 after acquiring an additional 548,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

