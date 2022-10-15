J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,768 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

