J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

