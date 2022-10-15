J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

