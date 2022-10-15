Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 61,068 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

