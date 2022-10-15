Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

