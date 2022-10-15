Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $662,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 91,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE RKT opened at $6.67 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.
Insider Activity
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,114,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 904,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,567. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
