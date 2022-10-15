Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $662,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 91,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $6.67 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,114,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 904,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,567. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

