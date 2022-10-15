Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Stock Performance

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

