Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,650 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after acquiring an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

