Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,400 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

