Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.02 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $579.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $817,853. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

