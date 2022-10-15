Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $86.00. The stock traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 681846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,771,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.