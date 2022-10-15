Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,489 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.