Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,284 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

