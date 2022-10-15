J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $475,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

