First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

FIXD opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $53.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

