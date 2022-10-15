J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 228,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $7,975,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWX opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.