J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,076 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.