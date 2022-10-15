J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 133,245 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,245 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 787.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDHY opened at $44.39 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

