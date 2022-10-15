J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $309,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance
PFXF opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $21.98.
