J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after buying an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

