J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GSK by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.