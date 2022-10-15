J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,560 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

