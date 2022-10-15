J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,290 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $18.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

