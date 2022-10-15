J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GSK. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

