J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.