J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $254.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.