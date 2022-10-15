Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 79,702 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,157 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,702 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $862.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.