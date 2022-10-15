Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 300.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.