Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

