Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,621 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 180.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.63.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

