Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $181.74 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

